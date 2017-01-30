Continue Reading 2017: The Time to Fight Fake News During a press conference on Jan.11, then-President-elect Donald Trump refused a question from CNN reporter Jim Acosta by saying, “I am not going to give you a question. You are fake news.” What is this seemingly new phenomenon called “fake news,” and how can we avoid accidentally reading it? The New York Times considers “fake […]

Buffs Upset the Cavaliers in Wednesday's Home Game The men's and women's basketball teams were victorious over the Montreat Cavaliers at a home game Wednesday night. The Milligan men's team beat the Cavaliers 98-93, and a scoring outburst from Hayley Wyrick on the women's team fueled the Lady Buffs to a 70-56 win. Wyrick finished the game with a game high of 26 […]

A Word on the Art of New Year's Resolutions When I was younger, I was required to write New Year's resolutions for class, but I would never keep them. I never really felt like I had to. Every year, I made similar goals, but I never achieved them. My list usually looked like this: 1) Finish homework before watching Netflix. 2) Do not procrastinate […]

While You Were Away: Five Films to Catch Up On The Edge of Seventeen High school life gets even more unbearable for Nadine when her best friend, Krista, starts dating her older brother. Director: Kelly Fremon Craig Starring: Hailee Steinfeld, Woody Harrelson, Kyra Sedgwick R for sexual content, language and some drinking – all involving teens These days teen coming-of-age movies fall in either […]

Dr. Tim Ross Delivers Sermon Titled "The Way of Wisdom" a Day Before the Presidential Inauguration On Thursday, Jan. 19, Dr. Tim Ross, minister at Hopwood Christian Church, stepped up to the podium with his advice on how to carry ourselves through what has proven to be an extremely controversial political election. Ross first acknowledged the problems our country has been facing, such as debt, violence, poverty and racial tensions. He […]

Things To Do Before the Semester Gets Busy A semester in college is like a mountain, as the semester goes on, the climb gets steeper. Soon, you are climbing uphill with a massive workload and running out of breath. Before the semester gets crazy busy, seize the day and explore a place you have never been. Here are five things to do in […]

A Message On the Art of Gratitude When we were children, we were constantly prompted to say "thank you." And our parents would elicit a thank you with phrases like, "What do you say?" or "What's the magic word?" Growing up, we were taught to be thankful for everything, but when did we stop? Did we stop being thankful when something didn't […]

REVIEW: 'Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them' stands on its own, proves there are worthy stories to tell in Potter universe The adventures of writer Newt Scamander in New York's secret community of witches and wizards 70 years before Harry Potter reads his book in school. Director: David Yates Starring: Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston, Alison Sudol Rated PG-13 for some fantasy action violence After the Harry Potter film series ran its rather successful course, the final […]