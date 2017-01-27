While You Were Away: Five Films to Catch Up On

While You Were Away: Five Films to Catch Up On The Edge of Seventeen High school life gets even more unbearable for Nadine when her best friend, Krista, starts dating her older brother. Director: Kelly Fremon Craig Starring: Hailee Steinfeld, Woody Harrelson, Kyra Sedgwick R for sexual content, language and some drinking – all involving teens These days teen coming-of-age movies fall in either […]

Dr. Tim Ross Delivers Sermon Titled "The Way of Wisdom" a Day Before the Presidential Inauguration On Thursday, Jan. 19, Dr. Tim Ross, minister at Hopwood Christian Church, stepped up to the podium with his advice on how to carry ourselves through what has proven to be an extremely controversial political election. Ross first acknowledged the problems our country has been facing, such as debt, violence, poverty and racial tensions. He […]

Things To Do Before the Semester Gets Busy A semester in college is like a mountain, as the semester goes on, the climb gets steeper. Soon, you are climbing uphill with a massive workload and running out of breath. Before the semester gets crazy busy, seize the day and explore a place you have never been. Here are five things to do in […]

A Message On the Art of Gratitude When we were children, we were constantly prompted to say "thank you." And our parents would elicit a thank you with phrases like, "What do you say?" or "What's the magic word?" Growing up, we were taught to be thankful for everything, but when did we stop? Did we stop being thankful when something didn't […]

REVIEW: 'Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them' stands on its own, proves there are worthy stories to tell in Potter universe The adventures of writer Newt Scamander in New York's secret community of witches and wizards 70 years before Harry Potter reads his book in school. Director: David Yates Starring: Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston, Alison Sudol Rated PG-13 for some fantasy action violence After the Harry Potter film series ran its rather successful course, the final […]

5th annual advent market is a hit The Christmas season is in full swing. People from the Milligan community munched on cookies, apple cider and hot chocolate as they walked around to shop at the fifth annual Advent Market. Sixteen tables in the Gregory Center featured handmade gifts and collectables, and local vendors and students shared their talents and passions with the […]

In the Beginning: Belief & Biology: A recap On Thursday, Nov. 10, scientific theories and ideas were introduced to some of Milligan's student body at an event sponsored by the Society of Scientific Christian Scholars. Students gathered in SUB 7 around 7 p.m. to listen and ask questions as Dr. Wentzel (Professor of Physics), Dr. Jackson (Professor of Bible and Humanities), and Dr. […]

A Night of Testimonies Students gathered in Lower Seeger Tuesday night at 8 p.m. to hear the testimonies and "two words" of three of their fellow classmates, teammates and friends. The three students who gave their testimonies were senior Megan Fontenot, junior Brianna Tuscani, and senior Grant Callahan. "Heart-rending" was the word to describe the emotions swirling around in […]